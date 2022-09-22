Pics: Protests After Iran Woman Died In Custody Spreads Across Countries

Tehran police had said that the woman had violated the dress code.

Protests over the death of a young woman while in custody of Iran's "morality police" has entered its fifth day and spread across countries.

Public anger has grown since authorities on Friday announced the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in a hospital after three days in a coma, following her arrest by Tehran's morality police during a visit to the capital on September 13.

The morality police units enforce a dress code in the Islamic republic that demands women wear headscarves in public.

The police also bans tight trousers, ripped jeans, clothes that expose the knees and brightly coloured outfits.

Tehran police chief General Hossein Rahimi had said that the woman had violated the dress code, and that his colleagues had asked her relatives to bring her "decent clothes".

A spokesperson for the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell had said that Ms Amini's "unacceptable" death was a "killing" following the injuries she suffered in police custody.

On social media, a number of videos from the protests that show demonstrators shouting anti-government slogans have gone viral. In some videos, Iranian forces are seen using tear gas to disperse the demonstrators.

Police have rejected social media suspicions that she was beaten, saying she fell ill as she waited with other detained women.

Amini was from Kurdistan, where there were also protests on Saturday, including at the funeral in her hometown Saqez.

