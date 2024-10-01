Hezbollah Targets Mossad Headquarters, Military Base Near Tel Aviv

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah on Tuesday said it had targeted the Israeli military intelligence base of Glilot near Tel Aviv.

The Iran-backed group "launched salvoes of Fadi 4 rockets at the Glilot base of the military intelligence's unit 8200 and the Mossad headquarters located on the outskirts of Tel Aviv," it said in a statement.

After an Israeli strike killed its leader Hassan Nasrallah in the Beirut suburbs on Friday, the group said it had dubbed the operation "at your service Nasrallah".

Nasrallah in late August said his group had launched a large-scale attack on Israel, targeting "the Glilot base -- the main Israeli military intelligence base".

The Israeli army said Hezbollah had failed to strike the installation at the time.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)