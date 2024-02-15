Fired Dozens Of 'Rockets' Into Israel, Says Hezbollah

Hezbollah says it fired dozens of rockets into northern Israel. (Representational)

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, a Hamas ally, said Thursday it had fired dozens of rockets into northern Israel, a day after Israeli raids killed 15 people including a Hezbollah commander.

"In a first response to the massacres in Nabatiyeh and Sawaneh, Islamic resistance fighters fired dozens of Katyusha-type rockets at Kiryat Shmona," an Israeli town near the Lebanese border, Hezbollah said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)