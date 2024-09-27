Hezbollah Chief Was Israel Strike's Target In Latest Lebanon Attack: Report

Leading Israeli television networks reported that Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was the target of a massive Israeli air strike in a Beirut suburb on Friday.

"Target of the strike: Nasrallah. The IDF (Israeli military) is checking whether the secretary-general of Hezbollah was in the building in the heart of Dahiyeh (that was hit)," Channel 12 reported.

Public broadcaster Kan 11 said: "Target of the strike in Dahiyeh - Nasrallah."

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military said: "We are not commenting on this."

The left-leaning Haaretz newspaper also reported that Nasrallah was the target.

"Israel targets Hezbollah chief Nasrallah in massive Beirut strike," read a headline in Haaretz's online edition.



