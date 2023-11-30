Henry Kissinger Dies At 100: 5 Facts About Former US Diplomat

Heinz Alfred Kissinger was born in Germany's Furth on May 27, 1923. He was 12 years old when the Nuremberg Laws stripped Germany's Jews of their citizenship. Sponsored by a relative in New York, Mr Kissinger and his family left Germany and moved to the US in August 1938. He became Henry after he moved to the US, ANI reported.

The former US Secretary of State served as America's top diplomat and national security adviser during the Nixon and Ford administrations, BBC reported.

In the 1970s, he had a hand in many of the epoch-changing global events of the decade while serving as secretary of state under Republican President Richard Nixon. The German-born Jewish refugee's efforts led to the diplomatic opening of China, landmark U.S.-Soviet arms control talks, expanded ties between Israel and its Arab neighbours, and the Paris Peace Accords with North Vietnam, Reuters reported.

Mr Kissinger was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for negotiations to end the Vietnam War, even though the conflict did not immediately end and his North Vietnamese counterpart, Le Duc Tho, declined to accept the prize.