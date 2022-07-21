Heatwave In Europe: Here Are The Worst-Hit Countries

Europe heatwave: Many European countries have recorded their highest-ever temperatures. (Reuters Photo)

Europe is experiencing its worst-ever heatwave, with temperature reaching record levels in several countries. Temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) over the last few days have spelled misery for millions and shattered heat records, focusing attention on the impact of global warming.

Cooler air swept in Wednesday, bringing relief to people from Portugal to Britain, but thousands of firefighters continued to tackle mass fires that have broken out in multiple countries in recent days after months of drought-like conditions.

Firefighters have also been pressed into action in Portugal, Spain and Italy in recent weeks to tackle wild fires.

Experts blame climate change for the latest heatwave and note the more frequent extreme weather will only worsen in years to come.

Here are countries worst hit by the heatwave:

United Kingdom: Travel, healthcare and schools have been disrupted in the typical temperate nation. On Wednesday, the UK Met Office registered a provisional reading of 40.2 degrees Celsius (104.4 degrees Fahrenheit) at Heathrow Airport, the country's highest-ever temperature on record. The highest temperature previously recorded in Britain was 38.7 C (101.7 F), a record set in 2019. Trains ran at low speed out of concern rails could buckle. Photos on social media platforms showed a signal melted by fire caused by extreme heat and train tracks damaged. London's Luton Airport had to close its runway because of heat damage. Grassland fires erupted on the edge of London, with one forcing the evacuation of 14 people as farm buildings, houses and garages were consumed by the flames.

Spain: The country's Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday that 679 people had lost their lives in the first eight days (July 10-17) of the heatwave. This is the second heatwave to hit the nation. The first heatwave of 2022 in Spain lasted from June 11 to June 17 and caused 829 deaths.

France: The Dune de Pilat, a famous attraction on France's west coast, is shrouded in smoke, with fire service planes buzzing overhead. Around 6,500 hectares of forest have burned so far near the dune - an area 12 km long and 7.0 km wide - with another 12,800 hectares lost to a separate and bigger fire further inland to the east due to extreme heat. More than 30,000 people have been forced to abandon their homes and meteorologists have warned of a "heat apocalypse" in France.

Denmark: The country on Wednesday recorded a temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius - the highest-ever for July. The meteorological department has warned that Denmark is nearing an all-time temperature record. Denmark's all-time temperature high, 36.4 degrees Celsius, was recorded in August 1975.

Germany: In Germany, temperatures were expected to reach up to 40 degrees Celsius in the west. On Monday, two firefighters were injured while beating back a forest fire in a mountainous area in Saxony state. The hot summer so far has raised fears of drought, with the German Farmers' Association president warning of "major losses" in food production.