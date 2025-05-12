Advertisement

Hamas To Release US-Israeli Hostage Edan Alexander Today

Edan Alexander, 21,was serving in the Israeli army when he was captured by Hamas during its attack on Israel in October, 2023.

Edan Alexander, 21, was born and raised in New Jersey and was serving in the Israeli army.
Cairo:

Hamas will release on Monday Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander, believed to be the last surviving US hostage held by the Palestinian group in Gaza, a spokesperson for the Hamas armed wing said.

Alexander, 21, was born and raised in New Jersey and was serving in the Israeli army when he was captured by Hamas during its attack on Israel in October, 2023.

