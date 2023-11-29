Hamas Releases Two Russian Women Hostages After 'President's Efforts'

The women were handed over to the Red Cross by the armed wing of Hamas (File)

Hamas said Wednesday it had released two women hostages with Russian citizenship in the Gaza Strip, as a truce held between Israel and the Islamist movement in the Palestinian territory.

The women were handed over to the Red Cross by the armed wing of Hamas, the movement said in a statement, "after the efforts of the Russian president".

