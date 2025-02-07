Advertisement

Hamas Releases Names Of 3 Israeli Hostages To Be Freed In Next Swap

"Within the framework of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal for the prisoner exchange, the (Ezzedine) Al-Qassam Brigades have decided to release" the three hostages, Abu Obeida, spokesman for the armed wing, said on Telegram.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Hamas Releases Names Of 3 Israeli Hostages To Be Freed In Next Swap
Gaza City:

Hamas' armed wing released the names of three captives it said would be freed on Saturday in a fifth hostage-prisoner swap as part of an ongoing agreement with Israel for a Gaza ceasefire.

"Within the framework of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal for the prisoner exchange, the (Ezzedine) Al-Qassam Brigades have decided to release" the three hostages, Abu Obeida, spokesman for the armed wing, said on Telegram.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Hamas Release Hostages Israel, Israel Hostage News, Israel Hostage Released By Hamas
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.