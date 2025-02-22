Hamas Frees Final Israeli Hostage Under First Phase Of Ceasefire

Israel's military said the Red Cross on Saturday received a sixth Israeli hostage, thought to be Hisham al-Sayed who was captured in Gaza a decade ago, after the handover of five other captives by Palestinian militants earlier in the day.

"According to the information communicated by the Red Cross, an additional hostage was transferred to them, and he is on his way to IDF (military) and ISA (security agency) forces in the Gaza Strip," said a joint statement from Israel's military and domestic security agency.

