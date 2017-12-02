Hafiz Saeed To Contest Pakistan General Elections Next Year

Highlights He will contest the election under the banner of Milli Muslim League 26/11 mastermind was freed after 10 months of house arrest US had designated Hafiz Saeed as global terrorist

Days after his release from house arrest, mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks Hafiz Saeed has announced his decision to contest general elections in Pakistan next year, Pakistani media reported today.Saeed said he would contest the election under the banner of Milli Muslim League (MML). He, however, has not disclosed details about the constituency he will be contesting from.Jammat-ud-Dawa, the political arm of Hafiz Saeed's terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, floated the MML in August this year to mark its entry into politics, promising to make Pakistan "a real Islamic and welfare state".Hafiz Saeed was kept under house arrest since January this year under the Anti-Terrorism Act. But he was released on November 24 after the court refused to extend his detention.The terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba's chief Hafiz Saeed was named a global terrorist by the UN Security Council's Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee on December 10, 2008. The US too has designated him a global terrorist and has announced a reward of $10 million for information leading to his arrest and conviction.LeT was designated a terrorist organisation by the UN on May 2, 2005. India has repeatedly asked Pakistan to reinvestigate the Mumbai terror attacks case and also demanded trial of Hafiz Saeed and other terrorists, apart from giving evidence to Islamabad.India had expressed outrage over the decision of Pakistan's judicial board to release Hafiz Saeed, calling it an attempt by Pakistan to mainstream terrorists and a reflection of its continuing support to non-state actors.Over 160 people died in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.