Gun Found Stuffed In Raw Chicken At Florida Airport, Security Agency Shares Pics

Every now and then, we hear several stories of how criminals and smugglers around the world adopt bizarre ways to transport illegal stuff from one place to another. Speaking of which, a passenger was caught trying to board a plane in the US with a handgun stuffed inside a raw chicken. The unnamed passenger, was however, caught by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport, before the passenger boarded the plane. It's not clear if the gun was loaded.

In a Twitter post, the agency shared photos of the gun, showing the firearm, wrapped in paper packaging, stuffed inside the raw chicken. Another picture also shows an airport officer taking out the gun after unwrapping the package.

There's a personal fowl here. Our officers @FLLFlyer made this very raw find. We hate to break it to you but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time. So, don't wing it, you'll find all the proper packaging info here: https://t.co/Zm2XnorDx7pic.twitter.com/BpdbEwwouX — TSA (@TSA) November 7, 2022



''There's a personal fowl here. Our officers @FLLFlyer made this very raw find. We hate to break it to you but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time. So, don't wing it, you'll find all the proper packaging info here,'' the tweet read, along with an advisory regarding transporting firearms and ammunition.

The agency didn't stop at that, and further poked fun at the passenger with a clever Thanksgiving themed word-play on Instagram. Sharing the images, TSA wrote, ''There's a personal fowl here...The plot chickens as we barrel our way closer to Thanksgiving. For us, it's a time to be thankful that our officers are always working around the cluck to keep you safe. Take for instance this "hen you believe it?" find at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. We hate to beak it to you here, but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time. This idea wasn't even half-baked; it was raw, greasy, and obviously unsupervised. The only roast happening here is this poor packing choice!''

Officials though didn't reveal the gun's owner and whether he or she will face criminal charges. According to a BBC report, firearms aren't banned on US airlines, but they must be carried in checked baggage and have to be unloaded and placed in a locked hard-sided container.

''You may transport unloaded firearms in a locked hard-sided container as checked baggage only. Declare the firearm and/or ammunition to the airline when checking your bag at the ticket counter. The container must completely secure the firearm from being accessed. Locked cases that can be easily opened are not permitted. Be aware that the container the firearm was in when purchased may not adequately secure the firearm when it is transported in checked baggage'' a TSA guideline states.