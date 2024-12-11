Google Deletes McDonalds' One-Star Reviews After Luigi Mangione's Arrest

Google has removed negative reviews targeting the McDonald's where police arrested Luigi Mangione, the man charged with killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The reviews, mostly one-star ratings, were part of “review bombing,” where users post unrelated negative comments about a business.

The flood of reviews came after a McDonald's employee in Altoona tipped off authorities, leading to the detention of Mangione after a five-day manhunt in the small city of around 40,000 residents. The suspect was arrested at the fast-food chain after a customer tipped off the employee, who then contacted 911. Mangione, a 26-year-old Ivy League student, was photographed while he flirted with a receptionist. He was charged with Thompson's murder. Authorities found a gun, fake IDs, and a note indicating Mangione's disdain for corporate America.

Following his arrest, many online users posted fabricated complaints about rats in the restaurant's kitchen, among other false claims.

In response, Google applied extra safeguards to the McDonald's profile to prevent further unrelated reviews. Reviews have to be based on real experiences with a location, the company said, as per the NY Post. A Google spokesperson confirmed, “These reviews violate our policies and are being removed.”

Despite the purge, some fake reviews remained visible as of Tuesday.

Brian Thompson, 50, was killed outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan on December 4. Thompson was killed in what authorities believe was a targeted attack as he headed to an annual investor conference.

Following Mangione's arrest, social media reactions have been intense. Some users issued brutal threats against the McDonald's employee who reported Mangione, others vowed to boycott the restaurant chain.