Google Launches 'SOS Alert' For Coronavirus

About 100 coronavirus cases have been reported in at least 18 other countries.

The Google search engine would be now be directing the users searching coronavirus to systematically arranged results about safety tips, situation updates, and resources from the World Health Organisation.

Google announced this joint effort with WHO on its official Twitter handle today.

"Today we launched an SOS Alert with @WHO, to make resources about #coronavirus easily accessible. When people search for related info on @Google, they'll find the alert atop results page with direct access to safety tips, info, resources & Twitter updates from WHO," tweeted Google.

This new addition comes as a part of Google's SOS Alerts feature.

Today we launched an SOS Alert w/ @WHO, to make resources about #coronavirus easily accessible. When people search for related info on @Google, they'll find the alert atop results page w/ direct access to safety tips, info, resources & Twitter updates from WHO. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) January 30, 2020

When you type coronavirus in the Google search engine, it will give you advisory and questions and answers related to the deadly virus strain from the World Health Organisation.

The company has also donated 250,000 dollars through its charitable arm Google.org to the Chinese branch of Red Cross to aid the coronavirus relief work.

"To help support relief efforts, @Googleorg issued a $250,000 direct grant to the Chinese Red Cross. Additionally we launched an internal campaign inviting Googlers to donate. So far, http://Google.org and Googlers have raised over $800K USD," it tweeted.

The number of deaths in China from the new coronavirus reached 213 today, with overall cases worldwide rising rapidly in an outbreak that the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency.

The number of deaths in Hubei, the Chinese province at the centre of the epidemic, had risen to 204 and there were 9,692 cases of infection nationally as of Thursday, Chinese health authorities said.

About 100 cases have been reported in at least 18 other countries, with no deaths outside China, reported news agency Reuters.