Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin, Ex-Wife Vacationed On Epstein Island: Docs

Google co-founder Sergey Brin and his ex-wife Anne Wojcicki vacationed on Jeffrey Epstein's 'paedophile island', a new set of court documents unsealed on Monday have revealed.

Sarah Ransome, one of the sexual abuse survivors, claimed that she met Mr Brin and Ms Wojcicki, who was his fiancee at the time, on the private island owned by Epstein, the New York Post reported.

She made these claims in a series of emails in 2016 to journalist Maureen Callahan. Ms Ransome said she would share a series of photographs from her time in Epstein's circle, including the one in which she is seen alongside Mr Brin and Ms Wojcicki.

In the email, Ms Ransome wrote, "I also have other photos (sic) of the Epstein girls and I, whilst on the Island including a couple of pictures of me with Sergey Brin and his then finance Anne Wojcicki”.

“I met the pair when they visited the Island for the day as Sergey wanted to try out his new kitesurfing equipment as he had only just started surfing and was very eager to try out his new equipment with us girls,” she added.

Sergey Brin separated from Anne Wojcicki in 2015 after eight years of marriage.

In an email to Maureen Callahan, Ms Ransome also claimed that former US President Donald Trump had “sexual relations” with her friend. However, she later took back all the allegations in an email dated October 23, 2016, the report added.

“I would like to retract everything I have said to you and walk away from this,” she said, as per the documents.

Last year, it was reported that Epstein brought several rich clients to JPMorgan Chase, which included Sergey Brin.

As per the court documents, the Google co-founder was one of its biggest clients having invested worth more than $4 billion.

“Brin became a client of JPMorgan's San Francisco Private Bank in 2004," the filings revealed.

Epstein, convicted paedophile and financier, died in jail on August 10, 2019, before he could face trial on sex-trafficking charges. On Monday, the fourth round of documents from a lawsuit connected to him were made public.

According to CNN, these unsealed documents are part of a civil defamation suit brought by an American woman named Virginia Roberts Giuffre in 2015.

Giuffre claimed that she was sexually abused as a minor by Epstein, while his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell aided in the abuse.