Google Advises To 'Get Vaccinated' Against Covid With Its New Doodle

Google highlighted the importance of getting vaccinated against Covid in its doodle.

As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, Google in its new doodle has reached out to people and urged everyone to get vaccinated against the infectious disease.

Along with highlighting the importance the getting vaccinated with its animated doodle, Google also listed out different ways to prevent coronavirus.

Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub

Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing

Wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible

Don't touch your eyes, nose or mouth

Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze

Stay home if you feel unwell

If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention

India has reported more than 3 lakh new infections daily for nine consecutive days, hitting another global record of 3.86 lakh on Friday. The total number of deaths has increased to 2,08,330 after the one-day spike.

The surge has led to a public health crisis in the country, forcing the government to seek oxygen, medicines and other essentials from countries around the world.