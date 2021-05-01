Google Advises To 'Get Vaccinated' Against Covid With Its New Doodle

As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, Google in its new doodle has reached out to people and urged everyone to get vaccinated against the infectious disease.
Along with highlighting the importance the getting vaccinated with its animated doodle, Google also listed out different ways to prevent coronavirus.
- Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub
- Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing
- Wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible
- Don't touch your eyes, nose or mouth
- Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze
- Stay home if you feel unwell
- If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention
India has reported more than 3 lakh new infections daily for nine consecutive days, hitting another global record of 3.86 lakh on Friday. The total number of deaths has increased to 2,08,330 after the one-day spike.
The surge has led to a public health crisis in the country, forcing the government to seek oxygen, medicines and other essentials from countries around the world.