Giant Sinkhole, As Deep As A Multi-Storey Building, Opens Up In Russia

The sinkhole opened up in the Russian village of Dedilovo near the city of Tula.

World | Edited by | Updated: May 17, 2019 10:33 IST
New Delhi: 

A giant sinkhole, as deep as a multi-storey building, opened up in Russia on Wednesday, swallowing a private vegetable garden. The sinkhole opened up in the Russian village of Dedilovo near the city of Tula. The sinkhole is 49 feet in diameter and 98 feet deep.

A video shows the giant hole in the middle of patches of green, next to a few buildings. No one was reported injured due to the sinkhole.



