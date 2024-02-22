Gemini - Google's New AI, Offers Users Free Image Creation And More

To use Gemini, users need a Google account.

Google has introduced its latest advancement in artificial intelligence with the launch of Google Gemini. Formerly known as the Bard chatbot, Gemini is a family of multimodal large language models designed for language, audio, code, and video understanding.

Gemini, powered by the Imagen 2 model, allows users to generate high-quality images with text prompts. Released on December 6, 2023, Gemini integrates natural language processing and image recognition, enabling tasks such as image captioning and complex visual parsing without the need for external OCR tools.

To use Gemini, users need a Google account. By visiting gemini.google.com and signing up for a free account, users gain access to the AI chatbot. To generate AI images, users provide text prompts, and Gemini, in a matter of seconds, produces a set of images matching the prompt. Users can choose from the generated images or request more options.

How to use Google Gemini to create images:

Create a Google Account. Go to gemini.google.com. Log in with your Google account. On the main page, type your query in the chat box. Ask for an Image: Type a request like "Create an image of a girl playing with a doll". Gemini will generate images based on your request in a few seconds. Choose and download images you like. Click "Generate more" for additional options. Try asking for images in different styles or adding new objects. Gemini supports multiple languages.

Gemini Model Variations:

Gemini comes in different model sizes catering to specific use cases. The Ultra model, designed for complex tasks, was set to be available in early 2024. The Pro model focuses on performance and deployment at scale and is employed in Google Bard. The Nano model, intended for on-device use, is embedded in devices like the Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone.

Gemini is integrated into various Google services, including Bard, AlphaCode 2, Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, Vertex AI, and Google AI Studio. It is also experimented with in Google's search generative experience to enhance user experience.

Gemini's native multimodality enables it to understand and reason across various data types, including audio, images, and text. It can decipher handwritten notes, graphs, and diagrams to solve complex problems.

Google plans to integrate Gemini into the Chrome browser, Google Ads platform, and the Duet AI assistant. The Gemini tool is being introduced globally, featuring an advanced version with additional AI features through a subscription model. Google has stated that will continue to enhance Gemini's capabilities to meet users' evolving needs.