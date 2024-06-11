Video: Moment 3 Hostages Were Rescued By Israel From Hamas Captivity

The four hostages were kidnapped from a music festival

The Israeli Military over the weekend rescued four hostages from Hamas captivity in Gaza after a "complex daytime operation".

Israel has now released a video which shows the moment three of the four hostages - Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv - were rescued.

The video shows officials of Israeli military and police entering the apartment where the three men were held hostage by Hamas group in Gaza.

This is the moment the elite Yamam unit rescued former hostages Shlomi Ziv, Almog Meir Jan and Andrey Kozlov from captivity in Gaza.



Real life superheroes. pic.twitter.com/1fMGPu3xpz — Israel ישראל (@Israel) June 10, 2024

Another video shows the hostages getting into the chopper along with the officers. The text in the clip reads, "The takeoff of the helicopter from the Gaza Strip with three of the rescued hostages."

🚁 WATCH: One of the first moments when Shlomi, Andrey and Almog board the “Yasur” helicopter after being rescued from Hamas after 245 days as hostages: pic.twitter.com/m090cHf8Ym — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 10, 2024

The four hostages - Noa Argamani, Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv - were kidnapped by Hamas from the Nova music festival on October 7.

Noa Argamani was rescued from one location, while Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv were rescued from a different apartment.

The IDF has described the daytime operation - "Seeds of Summer" - as a "high-risk, complex mission" that was "surgical" in its precision.

Israel Defense Force's Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that the rescue mission was planned for weeks using "precise intelligence".

The conflict, the deadliest in Gaza's history, began with a deadly attack by Hamas on southern Israel on October 7, resulting in 1,189 Israeli deaths and 252 hostages taken. Israel's response has been relentless, with the Gaza Health Ministry reporting over 36,801 deaths, mostly civilians.