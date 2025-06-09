Gaza Militia Leader Yasser Abu Shabab Denies Israeli Ties, Urges Hamas To Step Down

Yasser Abu Shabab, the controversial leader of an armed militia in Gaza, has denied working with Israel, insisting his group's mission is to protect Palestinian civilians from Hamas. The remarks, shared through Israeli Army Radio, the Center for Peace Communications, and CNN, come amid growing scrutiny over Israel's alleged support for rival factions inside Gaza.

"We do not work with Israel. Our goal is to protect the Palestinians from Hamas terror," he was quoted as saying in a series of text messages to Army Radio. "Our weapons are not from Israel, they are simple arms we collected from the local population."

He added, "These rumours are meant to harm our reputation and create hostility between us, Israel, and Arab states."

Abu Shabab told CNN that his group, called the 'Popular Forces', has local citizens who "volunteered to protect humanitarian aid from looting and corruption."

While Abu Shabab insists his group acts independently, Israeli defence sources confirmed last week that Israel is secretly arming local clans in Gaza, including Abu Shabab's, to weaken Hamas. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the move, saying security forces "activated clans in Gaza which oppose Hamas," without naming Abu Shabab, as per The Times Of Israel.

Israeli officials also told CNN that Abu Shabab was part of the programme.

He responded, saying, "Our forces do not engage in any form of communication with the Israeli army, neither directly nor indirectly."

"If any coordination takes place it will be humanitarian, for the benefit of our people in eastern Rafah, and will be carried out through mediation channels," he added.

In an audio clip published by the New York-based Center for Peace Communications, authenticity unverified, a voice identified as Abu Shabab's said, "We are not working with the occupation," while calling on Hamas to "step down from government."

Abu Shabab told CNN his group's gear is "extremely basic, passed down by volunteers from their forefathers or assembled from limited local resources."

Once linked to drug smuggling and extremist groups like Daesh, Abu Shabab has rebranded as a civilian protector in Gaza. Social media videos show his fighters unloading aid and building camps in Israeli-controlled zones, raising questions about his movements. A late-May video, verified by CNN, shows him near the Kerem Shalom crossing speaking with a Red Cross official.

Muhammad Shehada, a Gaza analyst at the European Council on Foreign Relations, said, "It's nearly impossible this is being done inside Gaza. It's probably someone outside that is running this entire psy-op."

Hamas, which reportedly killed Abu Shabab's brother last year, has condemned him as a "traitor and gangster." A recent statement by the group pledged to "continue confronting the dens of that criminal and his gang, no matter the cost."

Abu Shabab claims his group operates under "Palestinian legitimacy," hinting at ties with the Palestinian Authority, though the PA has not confirmed this. His militia has expanded recently, building tent camps in eastern Rafah and urging displaced families to return with promises of food, shelter, and security.

He said his fighters escorted 101 aid trucks, mostly from the World Food Programme. "Protecting vulnerable civilians is one of our top priorities," he told CNN.

The US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation denied any connection, saying none of their workers are armed or linked to Abu Shabab's group.