Gaza Deaths Rise To 15,899, Says Health Ministry

The Hamas-run health ministry in the Gaza Strip on Monday said 15,899 people had died in the Palestinian territory since the start of the war with Israel, with 42,000 wounded.

Among the victims, 70 percent were women and children, it added. Israel has been targeting Gaza with an air and ground campaign in response to an attack by Hamas group on southern Israel on October 7 in which around 1,200 were killed and 240 taken hostage, according to Israeli authorities.

