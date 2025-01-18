Gaza Ceasefire Begins Tomorrow: What's In Stage 1, Who Will Be Released?

The ceasefire in Gaza will begin tomorrow, bringing hopes of an end to the year-long war that has left thousands dead in the land strip bombed by the Israeli forces in response to an attack on civilians by Palestinian groups. Hundreds of Israelis were kidnapped during the October 7 attack and dragged across the border, some of whom are set to return from Gaza after 15 months in exchange for prisoners held by Israel. Here's some details on the hostage deal and who are the captives set to be freed by Israel and Hamas:

What is the deal?

The Israeli cabinet has approved the ceasefire and release of hostages, which had earlier been agreed to by Hamas, which has been at the forefront of the Palestinian resistance.

The first phase of the deal lasting six weeks would see a "complete ceasefire", US President Joe Biden had said on Thursday. This would stop the fighting between Israel and Hamas, bringing hope for millions forced out of their homes and who have been waiting for their near and dear ones.

The ceasefire will take effect at 0630 GMT on Sunday, said the foreign ministry spokesman of Qatar, which had helped mediate the deal.

Who Will Be Freed From Israel?

Protesters celebrate in support for the Palestinians in Morocco's Rabat

From Israel's prisons, as many as 737 detainees will be freed in the first phase, the Justice Ministry has confirmed. They will include men, women, and children. The government has asserted that they will not go ahead with the release before 4 pm local time on Sunday, or 1400 GMT.

Zakaria Zubeidi, who headed the armed wing of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas's Fatah party and is seen as a hero by the Palestinians, is on the list. The list includes Khalifa Jarar, a leftist lawmaker and a prominent member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, banned by Israel, US, and the European Union as a "terrorist" group.

The number of prisoners to be released will finally depend on how many live hostages are freed by Hamas, according to an Israeli spokesperson.

Which Hostages Will Be Freed?

Protesters in Tel Aviv demand the release of Israelis held hostage in Gaza

A total of 33 hostages, who were kidnapped by Hamas, will be freed in the first phase. During the 2023 attack, as many as 251 people were taken hostage. Of them, the Israeli military believes 34 are dead and 94 remain in Gaza.

The list includes at least three Israeli women soldiers, news agency AFP reported citing Hamas sources though it could also refer to civilians kidnapped during the October attack since the group considers every Israeli of military age with prior military service as a solider.

Local media have identified the hostages set to be freed tomorrow as Liri Albag, Itzhak Elgarat, Karina Ariev, Ohad Ben Ami, Ariel Bibas, Yarden Bibas, Kfir Bibas, Shiri Bibas, Agam Berger, Gonen Romi, Daniella Gilboa, Emily Damari, Sagui Dekel Chen, Iair Horn, Omer Wenkert, Alexandre Sasha Troufanov, Arbel Yehoud, Ohad Yahalomi, Eliya Cohen, Or Levy, Naama Levy, Oded Lifshitz, Gadi Moshe Mozes, Avraham (Avera) Mengisto, Shlomo Mantzur, Keith Samuel Sigal, Tsachi Idan, Ofer Kalderon, Tal Shoham, Doron Steinbrecher, Omer Shem Tov, Hisham Al-Sayed, and Eli Sharabi.