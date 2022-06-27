G7 To Use Russia Trade Tariffs To Fund Ukraine: Report

US President Joe Biden speaks at first day of the G7 leaders' summit.

G7 leaders have agreed that money collected from higher trade tariffs imposed on Russian exports should be funnelled as aid to Ukraine, the White House said Monday.

President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders "will seek authority to use revenues collected by any new tariffs on Russian goods to help Ukraine and to ensure that Russia pays for the cost of its war," a senior US official said.

