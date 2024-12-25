From Super-Earth To Anti-HIV Drug; Top 10 Science Breakthroughs In 2024

In a groundbreaking achievement, Australian scientists have made a significant discovery that boosts oil production in plants, paving the way for the development of sustainable biofuels, including eco-friendly aviation fuel.

According to Dr. Thomas Vanhercke of CSIRO, the driving force behind this innovation was the global demand for enhanced plant oil production without compromising food security. This breakthrough is poised to play a crucial role in advancing the production and utilisation of biofuels.

In a major medical advancement, the injectable HIV treatment lenacapavir has been hailed as the 2024 Breakthrough of the Year by Science magazine. This innovative therapy has shown extraordinary promise in preventing new HIV infections, as evidenced by two large-scale clinical trials.

Despite the ongoing challenge of HIV, which affects over a million people globally each year, lenacapavir offers a beacon of hope. With a vaccine still elusive, this groundbreaking treatment provides a crucial alternative. As Science magazine observed, "But this year the world got a glimpse of what might be the next best thing: an injectable drug that protects people for 6 months with each shot."

Super-Earth discovered in habitable zone

A team of astronomers has made a thrilling discovery, uncovering a planet orbiting a star located approximately 137 light-years from Earth. The planet designated as TOI-715 b, is a "super-Earth" with a diameter roughly 1.5 times that of Earth.

What's particularly exciting about TOI-715 b is its orbital position within the star's habitable zone, where temperatures are potentially suitable for liquid water to exist on its surface. This raises intriguing possibilities about the planet's potential for supporting life.

Stem cells can save Giant Pandas from extinction

In a significant leap forward for conservation efforts, a team of scientists led by Jing Liu, a renowned stem cell biologist, has made a groundbreaking discovery that could potentially save the giant panda from extinction.

Liu's team has successfully generated induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) from the skin cells of giant pandas, paving the way for a revolutionary new approach to conservation. This cutting-edge technology has already shown promise in preserving other endangered species, including the Sumatran rhinoceros, Grevy's zebra, and Tasmanian devil.

Marmosets monkeys use 'names' for one another

In a fascinating discovery, scientists have found that tiny marmoset monkeys possess a unique form of communication, where they use personalised vocalisations to "name" and address specific individuals within their social group.

By analysing the high-pitched conversations between pairs of marmosets in a controlled environment, researchers identified distinct vocal patterns, known as "phee-calls," which serve as a form of identification and greeting.

World's first rhino IVF could save species

Scientists in Berlin announced the first successful embryo transfer in a white rhinoceros using a method that offers hope for saving the critically endangered northern white rhino subspecies from extinction.

A new medical breakthrough with embryo transfer offers hope for Africa's northern white rhinos-there are only two left.

Northern white rhinos were once found across central Africa, but illegal poaching, fuelled by the demand for rhino horn, wiped out the wild population.

The diagnostic power of menstrual blood

A long-overlooked bodily fluid is emerging as a treasure trove of health data: menstrual blood. Rather than being discarded as waste, researchers are now harnessing the unique composition of menstrual blood to gain valuable insights into human health.

The complex mixture of cells, proteins, and microorganisms present in menstrual blood has been shown to hold diagnostic potential for a range of conditions, from hormonal imbalances and cervical cancer to endometriosis, chlamydia, and diabetes. This innovative approach to health monitoring has already garnered significant attention, with the US FDA recently approving its first-ever health test utilising menstrual blood.

Complete map of a fruit fly brain

In a trailblazing achievement, a research team backed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has created the first comprehensive atlas of the neural connections in the brain of the humble fruit fly. This intricate map reveals the complex wiring of the brain and sheds light on the underlying signals that govern healthy brain function.

The significance of this breakthrough extends far beyond the fruit fly itself. As a widely used model organism in scientific research, the fruit fly's brain map serves as a vital template for understanding the neural circuits that govern behavior and function in more complex brains, including our own.

Simple Alzheimer's blood test proves 90% accurate

A revolutionary study has yielded remarkable results, confirming the exceptional accuracy of a novel blood test for detecting Alzheimer's disease in a real-world healthcare setting. This breakthrough may signal the culmination of a long-standing quest for a straightforward, reliable diagnostic tool.

Traditionally, diagnosing Alzheimer's has required costly and invasive procedures, such as PET scans and cerebrospinal fluid tests. In contrast, this innovative blood test measures Plasma Phospho-Tau217 levels, offering a faster, more accessible, and minimally invasive alternative. The test's impressive performance in a routine healthcare trial heralds a new era in Alzheimer's diagnosis, potentially transforming the lives of millions worldwide.

Brain cells restoration

In a major breakthrough, researchers have discovered a potential treatment for Timothy syndrome, a rare and debilitating genetic disorder that affects brain development. By using a novel type of medication called an antisense oligonucleotide, scientists were able to reverse the damaging effects of the mutation, allowing human brain cells to grow and function normally.

This innovative approach not only offers hope for individuals affected by Timothy syndrome but also has far-reaching implications for the treatment of other genetic disorders. The same therapeutic strategy could potentially be applied to conditions such as schizophrenia, epilepsy, ADHD, and autism spectrum disorder, paving the way for new and effective treatments for these complex and often devastating conditions.

