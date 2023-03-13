Plot In Australia, Trip To Italy: Inside The Oscar Gift Bag For Nominees

The "Everyone Wins" gift bag is given every year to the nominees at the Oscars as a consolation.

The 95th Academy Awards were announced today at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where many from the global film industry bagged the coveted Oscars trophy. However, those who did not make it to the winner's list but were nominated for the Oscars took home a gift bag worth $126,000 (roughly Rs 1.03 crore), reported the Independent.

The “Everyone Wins” gift bag is given every year to the nominees at the Oscars as a consolation. It is presented to those nominated in the main categories -- Best Director, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Director. A Los-Angeles based company named Distinctive Assets distributes the goodie bags. The marketing company is not affiliated with the Oscars but has been giving the gift bag since 2002, the report added.

According to The Guardian, this year's Oscars gift bag consists of items ranging from Japanese milk bread and a trip to an Italian island to cosmetic treatment and a plot in Australia. The bag has a total of 60 gifts.

Oscars nominees will be getting a three-night stay for eight people worth $9,000 (nearly Rs 7.3 lakh) in a restored Italian lighthouse. The bag also includes a $40,000 (Rs 32.7 lakh) getaway to a 10-acre Canadian estate called The Lifestyle, according to Forbes.

Talking about the Italian lighthouse, Lash Fary, founder of Distinctive Assets, told Forbes that it is a “unique place that has built-in privacy for a celebrity”. He added, “It's a hillside lighthouse on an island off the coast of Italy—it's very private.”

Besides these, nominees will be gifted $25,000 in project management fees for home restoration by Maison Constructions. Cosmetic procedures worth $41,000 are also inside the bag which include lipo arm sculpting, hair restoration, and a facelift.

Nominees will also walk away with a loaf of Japanese milk bread from Ginza Nishikawa priced at $18. A pack of Clif Thins costing $13.56 is also a part of the goodie bag.