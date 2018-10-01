Frenchman In Nobel Scandal Gets 2 Years In Prison For Rape

A Swedish court sentenced Jean-Claude Arnault, a Frenchman at the heart of a Nobel scandal, to two years in prison for a rape.

World | | Updated: October 01, 2018 14:57 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Frenchman In Nobel Scandal Gets 2 Years In Prison For Rape

Jean-Claude Arnault was accused of rape in the #MeToo movement. (AFP)

Stockholm: 

A Swedish court on Monday sentenced a Frenchman at the heart of a Nobel scandal, Jean-Claude Arnault, to two years in prison for a rape that emerged during the #MeToo campaign.

"The defendant is found guilty of rape committed during the night between the 5th and 6th of October 2011 and has been sentenced to imprisonment for two years. The injured party has been awarded compensation for damages," the Stockholm district court announced in its verdict.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jean-Claude ArnaultNobel scandal#MeToo campaign

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Nirav ModiTanushree DuttaApple Executives MurderRaj KapoorVirat KohliSuresh RainaSensexNews in BanglaLive TVTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusOnePlus 6TFlipkart SaleiPhone XRAmazon SaleSurface Pro 6Best Power BanksPrice ComparisonAutumn WardrobeWatch Brands

................................ Advertisement ................................