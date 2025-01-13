French Prisoner, Held In Iran Since 2022, Finally Reveals Identity

A Frenchman held in Iran since October 2022 on Monday revealed his identity in an audio message broadcast on a French radio station, saying he was becoming increasingly exhausted over his ordeal. Olivier Grondeau, 34, had previously only been identified by his first name and French authorities had not released details of his case.

In an audio message aired on France Inter on Monday, Grondeau fully identified himself and warned that he and the other two French detainees held in Iran were "exhausted".

The other two French nationals currently held in Iran are teacher Cecile Kohler and her partner, Jacques Paris, who were detained in May 2022. They are accused of seeking to stir up labour protests, accusations their families have vehemently denied.

"You, who have the power to influence this matter, hear this truth," he said in the audio message, apparently addressing the French authorities.

"Cecile's strength, Jacques' strength, Olivier's strength -- it is all running out," he said. "Your responsibility is called upon to ensure the survival of three human beings," he said.

Grondeau was arrested in Shiraz, in southern Iran, in October 2022, and sentenced to five years in prison for "conspiracy against the Islamic republic", his mother Therese Grondeau told France Inter.

His family rejects the charges, describing Grondeau as a passionate fan of Persian poetry who was travelling to Iran on a tourist visa as part of a world tour.

On Friday, France summoned the Iranian ambassador to protest Tehran's holding of the trio, describing them as "state hostages".

Their "situation is intolerable, with undignified detention conditions that, for some, constitute torture under international law", the French foreign ministry said.

The tensions have come after an Italian journalist, Cecilia Sala, arrested and jailed in Iran since December, was freed and returned to Rome earlier this month.

Her swift release -- in contrast to the prolonged detention of the French nationals -- was the result of "intense work through diplomatic and intelligence channels" by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government, her office said.

Foreign ministries whose nationals have been held by Iran are known to sometimes advise families to keep a low profile and not announce the arrest of their loved ones publicly, in the hope the situation can be resolved behind the scenes.

