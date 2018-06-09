Emmanuel Macron Says 'Things Moving Forward' After G7 Trade Spat

"Things are moving forward at the G7," Macron told reporters at the start of their own one-on-one talks which followed bilateral talks among all the group's leaders.
"I think we had a very open and direct discussion this afternoon, we've always had this kind of discussion. And I think on trade, there is a critical path, there is a way to progress altogether," Macron said, speaking in English.
"We had a very direct and open discussion and I saw the willingness on all the sides to find agreement and have a win-win approach for our people, our workers and our middle classes."
CommentsTrump, who has exchanged barbs with Macron via Twitter in the lead-up to the summit in Canada, also had warm words for the French president.
"We have a very really good relationship, very special," said Trump who recently hosted Macron for a state visit -- the first since the American president came to power.