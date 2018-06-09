Emmanuel Macron Says 'Things Moving Forward' After G7 Trade Spat Macron held talks with Donald Trump that focused on the US president's decision to slap tariffs on America's allies.

Share EMAIL PRINT "Things are moving forward at the G7," Macron told reporters. La Malbaie, Canada: French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that "things were moving forward" at a G7 summit in Canada as he held talks with Donald Trump that focused on the US president's decision to slap tariffs on America's allies.



"Things are moving forward at the G7," Macron told reporters at the start of their own one-on-one talks which followed bilateral talks among all the group's leaders.



"I think we had a very open and direct discussion this afternoon, we've always had this kind of discussion. And I think on trade, there is a critical path, there is a way to progress altogether," Macron said, speaking in English.



"We had a very direct and open discussion and I saw the willingness on all the sides to find agreement and have a win-win approach for our people, our workers and our middle classes."



Trump, who has exchanged barbs with Macron via Twitter in the lead-up to the summit in Canada, also had warm words for the French president.



"We have a very really good relationship, very special," said Trump who recently hosted Macron for a state visit -- the first since the American president came to power.



French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that "things were moving forward" at a G7 summit in Canada as he held talks with Donald Trump that focused on the US president's decision to slap tariffs on America's allies."Things are moving forward at the G7," Macron told reporters at the start of their own one-on-one talks which followed bilateral talks among all the group's leaders."I think we had a very open and direct discussion this afternoon, we've always had this kind of discussion. And I think on trade, there is a critical path, there is a way to progress altogether," Macron said, speaking in English."We had a very direct and open discussion and I saw the willingness on all the sides to find agreement and have a win-win approach for our people, our workers and our middle classes." Trump, who has exchanged barbs with Macron via Twitter in the lead-up to the summit in Canada, also had warm words for the French president."We have a very really good relationship, very special," said Trump who recently hosted Macron for a state visit -- the first since the American president came to power. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter