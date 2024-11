France Sees 'Window' To End Wars In Gaza, Lebanon After Donald Trump's Victory

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Thursday in Jerusalem he saw prospects for ending Israel's wars in Gaza and Lebanon after Donald Trump was elected US president.

"I believe a window has opened for putting an end to the tragedy in which Israelis, Palestinians, and the entire region have been immersed since October 7" last year, Barrot told reporters in Jerusalem.

Speaking alongside outgoing Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, Barrot cited Trump's "wish to see the end of the Middle East's endless wars" as well as Israel's recent "tactical successes".

Barrot said he hoped a "diplomatic solution" would emerge "in the coming weeks".

"Force alone will not be enough to guarantee Israel's security," he said, adding that "military success could not be a substitute for a political perspective".

"It is time to move towards a deal that would allow for the liberation of all hostages, a ceasefire, and the mass entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, and to prepare for the day after."

Barrot said "Israel has the right to defend itself" but pointed to "colonisation", "humanitarian aid restrictions" and "the continuation of air strikes in north Gaza" as risk factors for Israel's security.

Barrot is expected to speak with Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas and his prime minister, Muhammad Mustafa.

