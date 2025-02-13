1914, A War Story: How Indian Soldiers Left Their Mark On World War I

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron visited the Mazargues War Cemetery in Marseille on Wednesday and paid tributes to Indian soldiers who lost their lives while fighting in World Wars I and II.

"At Mazargues War Cemetery, President @EmmanuelMacron and I paid homage to the soldiers who fought in the World Wars. This includes several Indian soldiers who valiantly fought and displayed utmost grit. All the brave soldiers answered the call of duty and fought with unwavering courage," Prime Minister Modi posted on X.

"They shed their blood in the hope of a better and more peaceful world. Many of them never returned, but their heroism will continue to be remembered for the times to come. Their bravery will never be forgotten!" he wrote.

President Macron also shared a touching tribute later, saying the sacrifice of the Indian soldiers who died fighting for his country in 1914, during World War I, binds France and India forever.

"More than 100,000 Indians fought for France in 1914. Ten thousand never returned. They set foot on the soil of Marseille before fighting in the mud of the trenches, unaware that they were marching to their deaths. Their sacrifice binds France and India forever," Mr Macron posted on X.

The French president's reference to 1914, the year that World War I - also known as the Great War - began, was seen as highlighting the contributions of Indian soldiers in fighting the Germans, who had invaded parts of France that year.

India, which was a colony at the time, reportedly supported the war effort to further its attempt to get dominion status. The opinion in some sections of the country was that India could gain greater political autonomy by helping the British support the defence of its allies.

The British Expeditionary Force was suffering heavy casualties and on August 6, 1914, the War Council in London ordered the mobilisation of two divisions - the Lahore division (3rd India War Division) and Meerut division (7th India War Division). The Lahore division was meant to head to Egypt to defend the Suez Canal, but was diverted to Marseille in France because of the grim situation there. Soldiers from the division arrived in the city on September 26 and, after a brief period of familiarisation, were deployed in the trenches on October 24, 1914, joining their counterparts from the Meerut division.

Treacherous Conditions

Having fought largely in dry, hilly regions and clad in summer cotton uniforms, adjusting to the wet and muddy trenches proved to be an uphill task for Indian soldiers. Many, on both sides, died of pneumonia in the bitter cold or suffered from trench feet, which led to amputations if left untreated.

"Hell is not fire. Hell is mud." read a French journal, Le Bochofage, in March 1916.

Despite the challenging conditions, the Indian soldiers played a significant role in several key battles in Nueve-Chapelle, Givenchy-les-la-Bassee, Festubert, Aubers Ridge and Loos, among others.

"While the Indian soldier fought valiantly in France there were shortcomings in their organization and training. Replacement of battle casualties of the same class composition was not possible and officer replacements who knew the language of the men were hard to come by. Yet this army fought like heroes and showed the resilience, determination and courage that the Indian soldier has been famous for," says a book on Indian War Memorials around the world.

The 129th Baluchis and the 57th Wilde's Rifles from the Lahore Division were also sent as reinforcements for the Alleby's Cavalry Corps at Ypres in Belgium.

In the Ypres battle in October-November 1914, Sepoy Khudadad Khan of the 129th Baluchis continued to fire using his machine gun till his position was overrun by German soldiers. He was awarded the Victoria Cross, Britain's highest gallantry award, becoming the first Indian to receive the honour.

In November 1914, the 1st Battalion 39th Garhwal Rifles was ordered to recapture a portion of trenches occupied by the Germans. Naik Darwan Singh, the leading scout, continued to lead from the front till all the trenches had been cleared despite being seriously wounded. He became the second Indian soldier to be awarded the Victoria Cross.

In the second battle of Ypres in April 1915, chemical weapons were used for the first time and Indian soldiers were among the first to suffer the effects of chlorine gas on humans.

Letters From The Front

Some of the letters of Indian soldiers to their families were released by the British Library, revealing their experiences during the war.

A soldier from Ludhiana wrote, "Don't be grieved at my death because I shall die with arms in hand, wearing the warrior's clothes. This is the happiest death that anyone can die. I am very sorry that I have not been able to discharge my obligations towards my family because God has called me already."

Another soldier wrote in Garhwali, "It is very hard to endure the bombs, father. It will be difficult for anyone to survive and come back safe and sound from the war. The son who is very lucky will see his father and mother, otherwise, who can do this? There is no confidence in survival. The bullets and cannonballs come down like snow. The mud is up to a man's middle."