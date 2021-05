France has filed a resolution at UN calling for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza conflict. (File)

France has filed a resolution with the UN Security Council, in coordination with Egypt and Jordan, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict, the president's office said late Tuesday.

The three countries agreed on the resolution during a video-conference with Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II, said the statement.

