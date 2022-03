Major Apple supplier Foxconn has suspended its operations in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen, the company said Monday, following Beijing's lockdown of the city.

"The operation of Foxconn in Shenzhen, China has been suspended from March 14 onwards in compliance with the local government's new COVID-19 policy," the Taiwanese company said in a statement.

