Former Grenada Minister Appointed As United Nations Climate Chief

Mr Stiell served for five years as Grenada's Minister for Climate Resilience until June 2022.

Grenada's former climate resilience minister Simon Stiell will become the new United Nations climate chief, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced on Monday.

Mr Stiell will take over as Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change with under three months before the latest round of climate negotiations at COP27 in Egypt.

He will replace Mexican diplomat Patricia Espinosa.

Mr Stiell served for five years as Grenada's Minister for Climate Resilience until June 2022 and previously served as Minister for Education and Human Resource Development.

The UN called Mr Stiell a "true champion for formulating creative approaches for our collective global response to the climate crisis" in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)