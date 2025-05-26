'Foreign Wives' For Sale? Chinese Embassy Warns Against Marriage Scams In Bangladesh

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Chinese embassy in Bangladesh advises citizens to avoid illegal marriages. It warns against using matchmaking agencies and dating content online. Involvement in illegal marriages may lead to human trafficking charges.

The Chinese embassy in Bangladesh has warned its citizens to exercise caution when engaging in cross-border relationships or marriages. In a social media post, the embassy advised Chinese nationals to avoid illegal matchmaking agencies and be cautious of cross-border dating content on short video platforms.

It urged individuals to steer clear of illegal marriages, warning that those involved risk being arrested for human trafficking, a charge that can trigger lengthy judicial proceedings. The embassy's message emphasises the importance of following the law and being aware of potential risks when engaging in foreign-related relationships or marriages, cautioning against losing both money and personal freedom.

The Chinese embassy's warning comes amid rising concerns about bride trafficking in China. The country's declining marriage rates, largely due to the legacy of the one-child policy and a cultural preference for sons, have led to a significant imbalance in the marriage market.

With at least 30 million Chinese men unable to find a spouse, often referred to as "leftover men," the demand for "foreign wives" has surged. According to reports, this demand has led to the trafficking of women from countries like Bangladesh, who are lured under false pretences such as marriage, lucrative jobs, or education opportunities, only to be forced into marriages with Chinese nationals and smuggled into China by criminal gangs.

Other than Bangladesh, countries such as Vietnam and Laos have also long been sources of foreign brides. Some agencies have been known to scam prospective clients, taking their money without delivering a bride. For instance, a report by The Beijing News highlighted social media posts offering Laotian women for marriage at prices as high as 200,000 yuan ($28,000). These advertisements often turn out to be fraudulent.

In a notable case, a court in Shandong province convicted two men of human trafficking for running an illegal cross-border marriage agency that scammed clients out of hundreds of thousands of yuan. One Chinese man lost 100,000 yuan after travelling to Pakistan for three months without finding a bride. In another case, a Pakistani woman who was sold by matchmakers reported the agents and the Chinese man involved to the police, leading to their detention for human trafficking.

The idea of importing foreign brides has sparked controversy, particularly after a Xiamen University professor suggested it as a solution to China's marriage decline and sex imbalance. Critics strongly opposed the idea, warning it would promote human trafficking and exploitation.