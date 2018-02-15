Florida School Shooting Live: Scared Students Hid In Classrooms As Gunman Fired, Witnesses Say

The gunman has been taken into custody.

World | Edited by | Updated: February 15, 2018 03:47 IST
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland had been placed on a "code red" lockdown

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida:  An unidentified shooter opened fire at a Florida high school today, injuring an unconfirmed number of people and sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets. The sheriff of Broward County says that the shooter is in custody.  Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, 72 km north of Miami, had been placed on a "code red" lockdown but had no information on how many people had been injured, a spokeswoman for the county sheriff's office said. Students hid in classrooms until they were rescued by police.

Feb 15, 2018
03:47 (IST)
First Lady Melania Trump also tweeted expressing grief over the shooting.

Feb 15, 2018
03:45 (IST)
Parents looking for their children are instructed by the Sheriff's office to go the staging area.

Feb 15, 2018
03:42 (IST)
"There are numerous fatalities. It's a horrific situation," Broward Country Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie told reporters. He said the school district had gotten no warning of a potential shooter and that there was no evidence of more than one shooter.
Feb 15, 2018
03:41 (IST)
President Donald Trump tweeted his condolences to the victims of families and that work is being closely done with the law enforcement agencies.
Feb 15, 2018
03:39 (IST)
Florida Governor Rick Scott said on Twitter that had he had been in touch with local officials about the incident as well as President Donald Trump.

Feb 15, 2018
03:37 (IST)
"It's catastrophic. There really are no words.": Sheriff Israel
Feb 15, 2018
03:36 (IST)
Live television showed dozens of students, weaving their way between law enforcement officers with heavy weapons and helmets, and large numbers of emergency vehicles including police cars, ambulances and fire trucks.
Feb 15, 2018
03:34 (IST)
A person who identified herself as the sister of a student at the school described the scene in a text message to Reuters: "She heard him shooting through the windows of classrooms and two students were shot."
Panicked parents checked on their children.
"My daughter, as of right now, she's still trapped in a closet. She's afraid to speak," a man who identified himself as Caesar Figueroa and said his daughter was inside the school, told CBS News.
Feb 15, 2018
03:32 (IST)
SWAT operations are underway.
Feb 15, 2018
03:31 (IST)
Sheriff Israel says the shooter was not an existing student and SWAT was still clearing the school.
Feb 15, 2018
03:30 (IST)
Senator Marco Rubio expressed his condolences and said the situation is being monitored.
Feb 15, 2018
03:27 (IST)
The number of victims reported are at least 14 according to Broward County Sheriff's Twitter account. Victims are being transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital.

Feb 15, 2018
03:26 (IST)
Feb 15, 2018
03:23 (IST)
Feb 15, 2018
03:21 (IST)
Broward county's sheriff tweeted that the shooter is in custody. The school went on lockdown during the shooting.
Feb 15, 2018
03:16 (IST)
The shooting is been referred as the Stoneman Shooting, after the name of the school.
Feb 15, 2018
03:14 (IST)
Feb 15, 2018
03:13 (IST)
Broward County Sheriff's Twitter account says the shooter is now in custody. Multiple people died, says U.S. Senator Bill Nelson of Florida.
Feb 15, 2018
03:07 (IST)
Shortly before the school got over and the students were to be dismissed, the sound of gunfire ripped through the air, Broward County school officials said on Twitter, adding that multiple people had been injured in the incident.
