Florida School Shooting Live: Scared Students Hid In Classrooms As Gunman Fired, Witnesses Say

Here are the Live updates of the shooting:
My heart is heavy over the school shooting in Florida. Keeping all affected in my thoughts & prayers.- Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 14, 2018
"Any parent who is looking for their child, please go to the Marriot at 11775 Heron Bay Blvd. in Coral Springs." - Sheriff Israel #stonemanshooting- Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018
My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018
Just spoke with @POTUS about shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. My thoughts and prayers are with the students, their families and the entire community. We will continue to receive briefings from law enforcement and issue updates.- Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) February 14, 2018
"It's catastrophic. There really are no words." - Sheriff Israel- Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018
Panicked parents checked on their children.
"My daughter, as of right now, she's still trapped in a closet. She's afraid to speak," a man who identified himself as Caesar Figueroa and said his daughter was inside the school, told CBS News.
SWAT still clearing the school #stonemanshooting.- Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018
Sheriff Israel, "The shooter was not a current student."- Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018
We are monitoring the horrible unfolding situation in Broward County, Florida with reports of a shooting at a local high school. #Sayfie- Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 14, 2018
So far we have at least 14 victims. Victims have been and continue to be transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital. #StonemanShooting- Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018
Shooter is now in custody. Scene is still active. #stonemanshooting- Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018