Florida Footbridge Collapse Updates: Several Killed, Says Local Media

Here are the updates of the Florida University footbridge collapse:

A pedestrian bridge spanning several lanes of traffic collapsed on Thursday at Florida International University in over Miami highway, trapping people and cars underneath the structure, with local media saying several people were killed. The footbridge, which connects the university with the city of Sweetwater, was only opened days ago according to CBS Miami. Local media has shown footage of firefighters climbing on the wreckage of the bridge while paramedicts treated several injured people. Live footage on CBS Miami showed the bridge had collapsed on top of at least three vehicles.