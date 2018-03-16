Florida Footbridge Collapse Updates: Several Killed, Says Local Media

The footbridge, which connects the university with the city of Sweetwater, was only poened days ago according to CBS Miami.

World | Edited by | Updated: March 16, 2018 01:32 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Florida Footbridge Collapse Updates: Several Killed, Says Local Media

Local media has shown footage of firefighters climbing on the wreckage of the bridge (AFP)

Miami:  A pedestrian bridge spanning several lanes of traffic collapsed on Thursday at Florida International University in over Miami highway, trapping people and cars underneath the structure, with local media saying several people were killed. The footbridge, which connects the university with the city of Sweetwater, was only opened days ago according to CBS Miami. Local media has shown footage of firefighters climbing on the wreckage of the bridge while paramedicts treated several injured people. Live footage on CBS Miami showed the bridge had collapsed on top of at least three vehicles.
 

Here are the updates of the Florida University footbridge collapse:




Mar 16, 2018
01:32 (IST)
Mar 16, 2018
01:14 (IST)
The police has advised people to avoid the Tamiami Trail area and SW 107 Avenue.
Mar 16, 2018
01:11 (IST)
The Florida Highway Patrol has said that several people were killed, according to US networks.
Mar 16, 2018
01:10 (IST)
The Miami Herald reported the bridge was installed on Saturday morning.
No more content
Comments

Trending

Florida UniversityFootbridge collapse

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DiabetesHIV & AIDSCancer

................................ Advertisement ................................