Manchester-Turkey Flight Diverted As Woman Passenger Gets Into Ugly Fight With Crew

The woman turned aggressive towards the staff and efforts to calm her down failed.

A Manchester-Turkey flight was diverted to Vienna after a woman started shouting at the crew mid-air and reportedly even slapped fellow passengers.

The woman was said to be complaining about babies crying on the British carrier, Jet2, but she soon turned aggressive towards the staff. All efforts to calm her down failed and the crew had to divert the flight to Vienna to offload her.

The incident took place on Monday. An eyewitness told Manchester Evening News that the woman had become disruptive “about an hour and 20 minutes” into the flight. “There was lots of noise,” the passenger said.

“Then she came to the front of the plane. She was really angry towards the staff and wouldn't calm down. Her voice was getting louder and more aggressive - she was shouting in people's faces.”

Jet2 had sent a text message to passengers onboard the flight informing them that the flight was being diverted to Vienna and apologising for the delay caused by the incident.

The airliner said it was “sorry” for the disruptive behaviour. “We are working on a situation to get you on your way as soon as possible," Jet2 added.

The Yorkshire Live added that armed police officers had escorted the woman out of the plane after landing in Vienna. Several passengers cheered as the woman was being escorted out of the aircraft. The plane then took off from Vienna to Antalya, Turkey.