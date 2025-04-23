First Photos Of Putin's Alleged Secret Son Ivan Vladimirovich, 10, Leaked Online

The first images of Vladimir Putin's alleged secret 10-year-old son, Ivan, have surfaced, released by VChK-OGPU, a Russian anti-Kremlin Telegram channel with ties to law enforcement and secret services. According to the Sun, the boy, reportedly the son of Putin and his long-time partner, gymnast Alina Kabaeva, 41, has been kept hidden from the Russian public. The two blurred but high-resolution images, shared anonymously, reveal 10-year-old Ivan Vladimirovich Putin to the public for the first time.

The Telegram channel claims Ivan has lived a secluded life under heavy security, shielded from the public eye. The channel also said that the child resembles Putin in his Soviet childhood.

"VChK-OGPU has obtained a photo of the most secret and probably the loneliest boy in Russia. This is Ivan Vladimirovich Putin. He hardly communicates with other children, spending all his time with guards, governesses, and teachers," their Telegram channel reads.

The first photo shows him wearing a traditional Russian outfit. The second image shows Ivan alongside his mother, Ms Kabaeva.

According to the Dossier Centre, Ivan was born in 2015 at a maternity clinic in Lugano, Switzerland. Ivan's life is reportedly highly secluded, with minimal interaction with other children and surrounded by security. He is said to enjoy Disney cartoons and ice hockey, with Putin allegedly disapproving of his Disney obsession. Ivan is also an avid hockey player, according to that report.

Ivan's younger brother, Vladimir Jr., was born in Moscow in 2019. Both boys are believed to live in a mansion near Moscow with personal trainers and tutors.

Notably, Alina Kabaeva, a former Olympic rhythmic gymnast, has long been rumoured to be in a relationship with Vladimir Putin. Despite the speculation, she has never publicly confirmed or denied the rumours. Kabaeva maintains a low public profile, rarely appearing in photos or making public statements about her personal life. She also has two more daughters with the Russian president.

Similarly, Putin hasn't publicly confirmed his alleged children with Alina Kabaeva. However, he seemingly hinted at having young children in a rare moment on state-backed channel RT, mentioning watching fairy tales with his "little ones."

At the start of the Ukraine war, Putin allegedly sent his family, including his children with Alina Kabaeva, to Switzerland, a country known for its neutrality.

"While Putin carries out his assault on Ukraine, attacking innocent citizens and causing a refugee crisis, his family is holed up in a very private and very secure chalet somewhere in Switzerland," the source told Page Six in 2022.

Putin has two older daughters with his ex-wife Lyudmila, and another secret daughter, Ekaterina Krivonogikh, with his former mistress Svetlana Krivonogikh.

