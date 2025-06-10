Finnish Police Search For Missing Family Of 10

Finnish police said on Tuesday they have received more than 100 tips after appealing for information about a family of 10 missing for over a year, amid suspicions the parents absconded with their children who were in the care of child welfare services.

The family -- seven children born between 2007 and 2021, a father and a mother who was pregnant at the time -- disappeared on May 15, 2024 from the Ostrobothnia region in western Finland where they lived.

Last week, local police notified the public about the unusual case, asking for information.

The case has made headlines nationwide.

Police suspect the parents took their children, who at the time of their disappearance were in the care of local child welfare services, and left in a van.

Police believe the family may have left the country and have issued an international warrant for them.

They are also cooperating with authorities in other Nordic countries, police said last week.

On Tuesday, almost a week after the case was made public, police had received more than 100 tips.

"Searches have been carried out in a few places, but so far they have not yielded any results," the chief investigator, Tony Rauma, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The family has not left any physical or digital trace, prompting police to suspect that someone with a relation to the family may be hiding them.

"It takes resources to support a family of 10, and the police suspect that a support network of some kind has formed around the family," police said.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)