Fight Breaks Out Outside Gal Gadot's Hamas Attack Film Screening

Hollywood actress Gal Gadot facilitated a Los Angeles screening of a film showing the October 7 surprise attack on Southern Israel by the Hamas group. However, the screening was marred as multiple fights broke out in conjunction.

The 43-minute film "Bearing Witness" featured "extremely graphic and violent" footage documenting the atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7th, 2023, ABC News reported. The media outlet said that some of it included footage shot by members of Hamas.

Videos going viral on the internet shows two groups clashing outside the city's Museum of Tolerance on Pico Boulevard.

Gal Gadot is said to be involved in organising the screening. However, the actress did not attend the screening in person, the media outlet reported.

The 'Wonder Woman' actress, who is an Israeli faced backlash on social media for supporting genocide.

Anti-Israel protesters are physically attacking Jews attending a screening of the Oct. 7th Hamas Massacre organized by actress Gal Gadot at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/SIZbTyiKL9 — Catherine Da Costa (@catmag18) November 9, 2023

According to The Hollywood Reporter, some 200 people were in attendance at the screening, where there was a heavy security presence. An official with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, and Hollywood executives were among those reported to have attended the event.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said we must stand together. "We cannot allow current worldwide tension to devolve into this unacceptable violence in our city," she wrote on X. "This is a time of immense pain and distress for thousands of Angelenos. We must stand together."

Although Ms Gadot, who served in the Israeli Defence Forces before pursuing acting, has not issued a statement about the same, several people have slammed her for not talking about the Palestinian death toll and the atrocities faced by the people living in Gaza.

As per Israeli authorities, more than 1,400 people have been killed and 240 have been held hostage in Gaza since the war began a month ago. The Gaza death number has soared above 10,000, mostly civilians, said the Hamas-run health ministry, as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the war-torn coastal strip was becoming a "graveyard for children". Israel has vowed to destroy the Islamist operatives over their unprecedented attack which witnessed entire families killed inside their homes and young people killed at a music festival, according to Israeli officials.



