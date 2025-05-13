Fentanyl Is A US Issue, Says China, Calls Punitive Tariffs Unreasonable

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. China's foreign ministry stated that the responsibility for the fentanyl crisis in the US lies with the US itself, criticising punitive tariffs imposed by Washington.

The responsibility of tackling the fentanyl issue in the United States lies within the US itself, China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday, rejecting the punitive tariffs Washington imposed on Beijing for not stemming the inflow.

China has repeatedly said fentanyl is a US issue and the tariffs imposed on China because of that are unreasonable, said Lin Jian, a ministry spokesperson, when asked at a regular news conference if fentanyl would be discussed in future trade talks.

Trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies have eased as both sides pledged to sharply lower tariffs on each other's goods following talks in Switzerland over the weekend.

But Washington did not remove the 20% tariffs it imposed on Chinese goods as it said that Beijing had not done enough to stop the fentanyl epidemic in the US.

