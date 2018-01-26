FBI Agent Fatally Shoots Kidnap Victim During Rescue Operation

Few details including the deceased man's identity and the motive for the kidnapping were released. A spokesperson for the Houston bureau of the FBI was not immediately available for comment.
The victim was abducted from his home Wednesday in Conroe, Texas, a suburb 40 miles (64 km) north of Houston, the paper reported. He was held in a home in the city's Trinity Gardens neighbourhood, media reports said.
The Chronicle reported that the man's brother was called on the phone by someone claiming to be with a cartel and asked to pay a ransom, and the police and FBI were alerted.
FBI spokeswoman Christina Garza said that an agent shot the man shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday and the man later died at the hospital, The Dallas Morning News reported. Garza gave few other details at an afternoon press conference citing an ongoing investigation.
