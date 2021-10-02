Fashion Executive Peter Nygard Agrees To Extradition To Face US Sex Crimes Charges

Peter Nygard faces nine charges in the United States involving dozens of victims.

Fashion executive Peter Nygard agreed in a Canadian court Friday to be extradited to the United States where he faces charges of raping dozens of women and girls, racketeering and trafficking.

Held in prison since his arrest in Winnipeg, Manitoba last December, the 80-year-old Finnish-Canadian millionaire made a brief court appearance via video link.

Scott Farlinger, a lawyer representing the Canadian government in the case, explained that Nygard, who'd been denied bail on the grounds he might tamper with witnesses or his accusers, had opted not to fight the extradition.

"This process can now move forward in order for him to face trial in the United States," defense lawyer Brian Greenspan confirmed.

That, he said will provide Nygard "the opportunity to raise his defense and to challenge the truthfulness of the evidence which has been brought against him."

Canada's attorney general must still approve the extradition.

His alleged crimes, according to the US indictment, took place between 1990 and 2020. Nygard and his alleged accomplices, including employees of his group, "used force, fraud, and coercion to cause women and minors to have sex" with them, it said.

The perma-tanned Nygard, known for his long, flowing gray hair and flamboyant dress sense, has denied the allegations.

Also Friday, Toronto police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Nygard for six alleged sexual assaults, some involving forcible confinement, between 1987 and 2006.

