Facebook Bans Praise Of White Nationalism, Separatism On Its Platform

It's clear that these concepts are deeply linked to organized hate groups: Facebook

Facebook on Wednesday announced it will ban praise or support for white nationalism at the leading online social network and its image-centric messaging service Instagram.

Facebook said it will begin enforcing the ban next week, ratcheting up its rules against hateful content to include white nationalism and separatism.

"It's clear that these concepts are deeply linked to organized hate groups and have no place on our services," the social network said.

