Explosion, Gunfire In Pakistan's Karachi, 3 Army Rangers Dead: Local Media

An explosion took place in Pakistan's Karachi on Saturday, after which heavy gunfire was reported by local media. After gunshots were heard around the Mosamiat Chowrangi area, armed service personnel cordoned the streets off.

At least two people were injured and taken to the hospital, news agency AFP reported, citing a statement from the Edhi Foundation, which provides emergency assistance in Pakistan.

Special units such as the Rapid Response Force and police commandos were dispatched to the scene according to Pakistan's Dawn.

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA), a brutal extremist splinter group of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has claimed responsibility for the attack on Sindh Rangers headquarters. The attacks were carried out by a suicide squad called Khulafa-e-Rashideen Ishtishhadi Brigade.

The Sindh chief minister said he had "taken notice of the reported sound of an explosion and the alleged firing", adding he had called for a detailed report into the incident.

"Police should immediately reach the scene, determine the nature of the incident, and take all necessary measures," Syed Murad Ali Shah said in a statement.