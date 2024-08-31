Explained: New US Guidelines For International STEM Students

Eligible students will now be able to count 1 class per academic session without violating F1 visa terms

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced the updated policy guidelines for international students' eligibility for Optional Practical Training (OPT) in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields.

The revised guidelines, effective from August 27, offer clarity on rules concerning online study, school transfers, grace periods, and study abroad programmes. These will apply to all pending and future requests.

OPT duration extended for STEM students

As per USCIS, international students in STEM will now enjoy up to three years of OPT, compared to one year for the students of non-STEM fields. This will allow students to gain more work experience in the country.

Online Study Allowances

Eligible students will now be able to count one class or up to three credits per academic session towards their full course of study, without violating the F1 visa terms. It must be noted that the class is taken online or via distance learning, meaning that it does not require any physical attendance.

School Transfers

The new policy now grants permission to eligible students to transfer between Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) schools, certified by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), at the same educational level or even a switch between different educational levels.

Post-Completion OPT

The new guidelines mention that students who have completed their associate, bachelor's, master's, or doctoral degree programmes are now eligible for the post-completion OPT.

OPT extensions

Students will now be able to apply for STEM OPT extension up to 90 days before the expiry of their current employment authorisation.

To be eligible for the 24-month STEM OPT extension, they will require a valid post-completion OPT period; a qualifying STEM degree from an accredited institution; and work with an employer enrolled in E-Verify.

60-Day Grace Period

Once they complete their OPT, students will have a 60-day grace period. During this time, they remain eligible to change their educational level, consider transferring to another SEVP-certified school, or apply for changing to a different nonimmigrant or immigrant status.

During this period, the employers can also sponsor the student's H-1B visa.

Clarification on the application period

The revised manual corrects the timeline during which the students can apply for the STEM OPT extensions, besides other technical adjustments. This ensures that the students can submit their applications.

Guidelines for the Study Abroad Programme

Students, who are enrolled in SEVP-certified schools, will be able to maintain active status in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) during the study abroad programmes if its duration is less than five months. For longer programmes, they will require a new Form I-20.

Students, who receive a STEM OPT extension, will be required to report any changes in their legal name, address, or employment details to the DSO within 10 days. Even in case there are no changes, still they will have to confirm their information every six months.

