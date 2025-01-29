Explained: Donald Trump's Funding Freeze Blocked By Federal Judge

A federal judge has temporarily halted President Donald Trump's directive to freeze trillions of dollars in federal funding, minutes before it was set to take effect. The freeze was ordered by Trump's acting head of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), Matthew Vaeth, in a memo, instructing all federal agencies to halt activities related to disbursing governmental financial assistance. The directive was seen as part of Trump's ongoing effort to dismantle programmes focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

Court blocks Trump's funding freeze

On Tuesday, US District Judge Loren L. AliKhan blocked the freeze, responding to a lawsuit filed by nonprofit groups that depend on federal funding. The judge's decision will remain in effect until at least February 3, when a further court hearing is scheduled.

Before the court ruling, confusion and panic spread as state officials and organisations scrambled to understand which programmes might be impacted. Some feared disruptions to healthcare, education, housing, and other critical services.

"This came out of the blue," David Smith, spokesperson for Shawnee Mission School District in Kansas, told AP.

About the freeze

The freeze on federal funding was part of a larger review by the Trump administration aimed at reevaluating government initiatives and eliminating those seen as promoting progressive causes. A memo from Vaeth outlined that agencies should review programmes to align with Trump's executive orders and suspend those related to "Marxist equity," "transgenderism," and other socially progressive policies.

The review lists federal initiatives such as tribal workforce development and special education programmes. Each agency is tasked with answering whether their programmes support issues like gender ideology or abortion, with responses due by February 7.

What if the funding freeze goes through?

If the freeze is allowed to proceed, it could disrupt funding for a wide range of programmes, including healthcare, education, infrastructure, and more. Programmes such as cancer research, food assistance, and federal student aid could face setbacks.

Reactions

The White House has not yet commented on the court's decision, but it maintains that the freeze was necessary to ensure federal spending aligns with Trump's priorities.

Democrats have criticised the move, calling it unconstitutional and harmful to essential services.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer described the policy as "a dagger at the heart of the average American families," while other Democrats argue that Trump lacks the authority to unilaterally block funding approved by Congress, as per The Guardian.

In response to the funding freeze, Democratic attorneys general from 22 states and the District of Columbia filed their own lawsuit, aiming to permanently prevent the administration from withholding federal funds.

Advocates for the affected sectors, including a coalition of nonprofits, businesses, and others, also argue that the freeze is unconstitutional and will harm millions of Americans.

Impact

The freeze had already caused significant disruption even before the court's ruling. Officials reported issues with the Medicaid reimbursement portal, which is essential for providing healthcare to low-income Americans. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt assured that no payments had been affected, but there was still significant confusion over the future of vital programmes.