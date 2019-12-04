'Excited...': Sundar Pichai Tweets After Google Co-Founders Write To Him

Sundar Pichai took charge as Google CEO in 2015

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has thanked founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin for their vote of confidence in his abilities, as the Madurai-born business executive prepares to take charge of Alphabet Inc. In a tweet posted this morning Mr Pichai said he was excited about the Google parent company's "long-term focus on tackling big challenges through technology" and praised Larry Page and Sergey Brin for having provided a strong foundation.

"I'm excited about Alphabet's long term focus on tackling big challenges through technology. Thanks to Larry & Sergey, we have a timeless mission, enduring values and a culture of collaboration & exploration - a strong foundation we'll continue to build on," Sundar Pichai, 47, tweeted.

Mr Pichai, who was appointed CEO of Google in 2015, will now take responsibility for both companies.

In a letter written by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, and published online on Tuesday, the founders said the appointment reflected a desire to simplify management structure.

"With Alphabet now well-established and Google and Other Bets operating effectively as independent companies, it's the natural time to simplify our management structure... Going forward, Sundar will be the CEO of both Google and Alphabet. He will be the executive responsible and accountable for leading Google and managing Alphabet's investment in our portfolio of Other Bets," the letter read.

The letter also says that both Mr Page and Mr Brin "plan to continue talking with Sundar regularly, especially on topics we're passionate about".

While publicly stepping back, the co-founders still control more than 51 per cent of shares. As of April, Mr Page held 26.1 per cent of Alphabet's total voting power, Mr Brin 25.25 per cent and Mr Pichai less than 1 per cent.

Sundar Pichai inherits sole responsibility for a company buffeted by antitrust investigations and the ire of US President Donald Trump. He had already become the public face for the company in recent years, meeting with the president, testifying in Congress and leading Google's annual developer conference and quarterly investor calls.

Google, one of the world's most valued companies, made headlines this month after sacking four employees for what it said were violations of policies related to internal documents.