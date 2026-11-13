Ex-Mexico Lawyer Who Secretly Helped CIA Run Ops In His State Flees To US: Report

A former Mexican prosecutor accused of helping the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) secretly operate in the country has fled to the United States, The New York Times reported. According to US and Mexican officials, he is now reportedly under the protection of the US government.

Guillermo Zuany Portillo, who served in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, is facing an arrest warrant over his alleged role in facilitating CIA activities. A New York Times investigation revealed that he had worked with CIA officers for over six months, beginning last year, as they trained police forces and joined counter-cartel operations.

How Did The CIA Operate In Mexico's Chihuahua State?

According to the investigation, CIA officers observed Chihuahua state agents during tactical training, assessed their equipment and took part in physical training sessions. They also accompanied Zuany and police units during operations targeting drug-trafficking suspects.

Mexican officials said some CIA officers were armed during these missions. They reportedly wore tactical gear and, on some occasions, jackets carrying Chihuahua state insignia. The officers reportedly stayed out of direct combat, focusing instead on providing intelligence and guidance during operations.

During a mission in March, Zuany and an American believed to be a CIA officer reportedly discussed the positioning of state agents, according to an arrest-warrant request. In a separate operation, a CIA officer reportedly carried a rifle while providing security as state police searched safe houses for suspected drug traffickers, Mexican officials who witnessed the incident said.

CIA Operation Exposed After Fatal Car Crash

The CIA's presence in Chihuahua came to light after a car crash in April killed two CIA officers, triggering a political controversy in Mexico. Although the investigation concluded that the crash was an accident, Mexican authorities recently issued an arrest warrant for Zuany over his alleged involvement. Zuany subsequently resigned from his position.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum had repeatedly opposed US personnel taking part in ground operations in Mexico, describing such involvement as a violation of the country's sovereignty. She said she was unaware of the CIA's activities during the Chihuahua raids and called for investigations into the matter.

Speaking at her regular morning news conference on Wednesday, Sheinbaum said authorities should investigate Zuany's identity and examine how he collaborated with a US agency. The US government cancelled his visa late last year, reportedly citing alleged links to Mexican drug cartels in Chihuahua.

Mexican and American officials said Zuany's US visa was reinstated late last year after he facilitated the CIA's cooperation with Mexican security forces. He later travelled to the United States to avoid arrest.