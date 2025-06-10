Everything New Coming to iPhones, iPads and Macs Later This Year

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference unveiled updates to its software platforms. New software versions will use years instead of version numbers, starting with iOS 26. iOS 26 features redesigned icons, enhanced navigation, and a new Games app for tracking friends' activities.

Apple Inc. kicked off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday with a roughly 90-minute presentation where it unveiled a slew of updates to its various software platforms.

Consumers and investors alike had high expectations ahead of the event, after Apple indefinitely delayed some artificial-intelligence features it announced at least year's conference. While Apple's effort to start an AI comeback at this year's conference fell short, with a limited number of enhancements, there are several new non-AI upgrades.

Accompanying the changes is a major visual overhaul, a new look that Apple calls "Liquid Glass." As the name suggests, it's lighter and transparent - a nod to the idea that more devices in the future will feature glass of some kind. Bloomberg News reported on Sunday the new look is in preparation for the 20-year anniversary iPhone coming in 2027.

As part of its rebranding efforts, the company also confirmed that it will use years, not version numbers, to identify its software. The upgraded platforms announced Monday, for instance, include iOS 26, iPadOS 26, tvOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26 and visionOS 26.

Here is a list of the most significant new features coming to your devices later this year:

iOS 26

The interface now has new icons - including a fully transparent option - as well as redesigned navigation bars, menus and in-app interfaces that are reminiscent of those on the Vision Pro headset.

Hot on the heels of the Nintendo Co. Switch 2 launch, Apple showed off a new Games app, allowing users to track what their friends are playing, start challenges with others, and explore new titles from both the App Store and Apple Arcade.

The Phone app has a new view that combines recent calls, favorite contacts and voicemails. It also adds hold detection with real-time updates to the iPhone user for when a live person comes back on the line.

Messages now has support for polls, background images and Apple Cash integration in group chats.

Both the Phone app and Messages get better spam screening, while the Messages app gets improved filters between unknown senders, spam, recently deleted and unread messages.

The Camera app has a streamlined interface that's meant to be simpler and give quicker access to video and photo capture.

On the lock screen, the time will adjust to photo composition, while there are also motion-responsive 3D wallpapers and smarter photo shuffling.

The Safari web browser is getting an edge-to-edge layout.

Apple Music now has lyrics translation and assistance for pronouncing words.

Apple Wallet is getting live updates for flight tracking, airport maps and luggage updates via the Find My app. You can also create a so-called digital ID for domestic travel using a passport.

The Maps app gets understanding of preferred routes and a section for visited places.

iPadOS 26

Apple is making substantial improvements to multitasking on iPads this year. A new windowing system gives users the ability to resize apps, freely place them around the screen, and have several windows open at once. Apps will reopen at the same size and position they were last left at, and Exposé provides a convenient overview of everything.

In another nod to macOS, a new menu bar will be accessible with a swipe down from the top of the display (or by moving the mouse cursor there). Developers are able to customize the menu bar based on what works best for their app.

Apple's Preview app is coming over to iPad, offering a dedicated option for viewing, editing, or annotating PDFs and images. Preview also supports AutoFill for quickly filling out forms.

The Journal app is coming to iPad after exclusively being available on the iPhone until now.

The Files app has an updated list view, resizable columns and collapsible folders. It also shares the same folder customization options that are coming to macOS like custom colors, icons and emoji.

Users can now set a default app for opening file types or even specific files.

Background Tasks make it easier to carry out intensive processes (like video exports) without losing progress if users need to multitask and switch apps.

iPadOS 26 includes more flexible audio input options, letting users select different microphones for each app and making it more practical to record podcasts with Apple's tablets. Local Capture helps this further by saving a high-quality local backup of audio and video files from popular videoconferencing apps.

watchOS 26

The Apple Watch gets the Liquid Glass interface across many parts of the system.

Widgets are now smarter and can appear based on routine and location. For instance, walking into a gym will trigger a workout widget.

A new tool, called Workout Buddy, aims to help with coaching based on fitness history.

A new gesture, a wrist flick, is present for dismissing calls or notifications. There's also smarter ambient noise interpretation to determine how loud the device should buzz when alerts come in.

The Notes App will finally make its way to the Apple Watch for quick note jotting on the go.

Control Center now supports third-party actions from apps.

macOS Tahoe 26

Refreshed look with refined dock, toolbars and sidebars that showcase Apple's Liquid Glass design user interface elements.

The Games app is coming to the Mac with the same features available on iOS.

Control Center and the Menu Bar are both now more customizable.

Folders can be customized with different colors, emoji or symbols.

The Mac gets the same Phone app as the iPad as well as the revamped features coming to the iPhone.

Syncing with iPhone Live Activities, such as tracking your Uber Eats order from the desktop.

Spotlight Search feature is getting a major upgrade, allowing users to more easily find files, folders, events, messages, apps and PDFs in one place.

The Journal App is making its way to macOS, allowing users to log daily moments and sync entries across devices.

tvOS 26

Apple's new Liquid Glass design language comes to the TV screen, keeping the focus on your content even when accessing Control Center or fast-forwarding through a video.

The Apple TV can be set to display all user profiles whenever it wakes from sleep, making it quick for people who live together to get to their own recommendations and content.

Streaming app developers can now link logins to an Apple Account, simplifying the sign-in process whenever users set up a new Apple TV device.

iPhones can double as microphones when using Apple Music's Sing karaoke mode. And if you've got a group together, people can queue up songs or react with emoji using their phones.

visionOS 26

Widgets are coming to visionOS, letting users place photos, calendars or other useful information wherever they'd like in their space. Widgets will remain fixed in place and reappear even after the Vision Pro headset is restarted.

Apple is vastly improving the realism of its Persona avatars with full side profiles, enhanced complexion, accessories and more styles of glasses.

Vision Pro users in the same room can now view spatial experiences together including movies, games and FaceTime calls.

Spatial photos have increased realism in visionOS 26 thanks to a new generative AI algorithm that creates scenes with multiple perspectives.

Sony Group Corp.'s PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers are fully supported with six-degree motion tracking, finger touch detection and vibration haptics.

Apple is making the Vision Pro more enterprise-friendly with team device sharing and new software frameworks.

You can now automatically unlock your iPhone while wearing a Vision Pro headset tied to your Apple Account.

Incoming iPhone calls can now be answered directly from the Vision Pro.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)